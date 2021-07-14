New cellar door experiences in Clare

news, local-news,

Six wineries in the Clare Valley will receive State Government funding to create an audio-visual wine tasting experience. This is how much each winery will receive and what experience they will install: Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development David Basham said wineries thought outside the square to build their tourism and hospitality offering in accessing the 'Unique Wine Experiences Fund Grant Program'. "With COVID-19 restrictions impacting cellar door trade, this grant program was created to provide an economic stimulus by attracting visitors to wineries across South Australia," Minister Basham said. "Our funding has unlocked more than $500,000 worth of new projects which will encourage more people to visit our wonderful countryside to experience some of South Australia's fantastic cellar doors and help support for our regional economies and local jobs. "The wine industry is a key economic driver for South Australia generating more than $2 billion in revenue per year and I am excited to see the almost 50 new cellar door experiences come to fruition. "The projects, ranging from cellar door upgrades and enhancements, to a multi-sensorial and interactive tasting-in-the-dark wine experience, will improve visitor experiences and create must-visit destinations. "2021 is the Year of South Australian Wine and these initiatives have been designed to help cellar doors maximise their direct sales opportunities from the strong domestic tourism we are experiencing right across the state. "South Australians are rightly proud of our state's wine industry and now, in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, are exploring the regions like never before. "Our state's 18 picturesque wine regions are the envy of the world, and these grants will help develop additional premium wine experiences in every region. "With 50 per cent of all of Australia's bottled wine and almost 80 per cent of Australia's premium wine produced here, there is no doubt South Australia is the 'Wine State'." "I would encourage every South Australian to take the time to explore what is on their very doorstep. "This program builds on the Government's $5.4 million State Budget initiative to expand and diversify wine export markets."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/130837715/5b6a4366-b73f-498d-b6f9-b0870757e70a.jpg/r11_254_4876_3003_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg