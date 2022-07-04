A quick guide to Brownlow Medal betting

Understanding how betting works for the AFL's Brownlow Medal can help you ace it. Picture: Shutterstock

The Brownlow Medal is one of the most highly anticipated and glamorous events on the Australian sporting calendar.



Not only does it capture the attention of footy fans, it also attracts many punters looking to place a bet.

But betting on the Brownlow can be tricky as many factors must be considered.



Understanding how betting works for this award, as well as which bookies have the best odds, will help you ace the Brownlow Medal betting.

What Is Brownlow Medal betting?

Brownlow Medal betting is a form of sports betting that, surprisingly, a lot of punters tend to overlook. Many people might not even be aware that it exists, but it's one of the types of footy odds available at online bookmakers.

The Brownlow Medal is awarded to the best player in the Australian Football League (AFL). It was named in honour of Charles Brownlow, an early player and administrator.



The award has been given every year since 1924, except from 1942 to 1945 due to World War II.

Brownlow Medal betting involves betting on who will be the winner of the medal.

How to choose the best betting platforms for Brownlow Medal betting

If you're planning to explore Brownlow Medal betting, here are the best platforms you can use:

Livestream

The first thing to consider when choosing a betting platform is whether or not it offers livestreaming of games. Livestreaming can make it easier for you to follow your favourite teams and players. It also gives you access to more up-to-date information about how the players are performing throughout the season than if you're merely relying on newspapers or TV broadcast alone.

Mobile compatibility

Another key feature that many people look for in a betting platform is mobile compatibility. It makes it easier for users who are always on the go because they don't have to sit at their desktops all day to place bets on their favourite sports teams or players.

Reputation

You want to make sure that the site has a good reputation. Also confirm that they let you deposit and withdraw money quickly.

Look at the customer reviews and try to look for complaints about slow payouts or other issues with customer service. If other users haven't reported any problem, then you're most likely in the right place.

Tips for a successful Brownlow Medal bet

Brownlow Medal betting requires you to get strategic and calculative with your bets, lest you lose. Here's how to successfully place your bet:

1 Research the players

The best way to start your betting is by doing some research. Find out who the best players in the league are, and make sure you know their history. Then, follow them throughout the season to see how they perform in the AFL competition.

Don't bet on players who aren't good but are well-known or for other reasons, like being a celebrity or having some reputation for being a good player despite not being one.

2 Pay attention to stats

If you want a better idea of which player will win, look at their statistical performance throughout their career or this season.



If one player has been averaging more goals per game than another player, but has fewer points on their team overall, it might mean that they're more likely to win because they're scoring more often when they get the opportunity.

You may also take a look at past winners and their stats from previous years to see if they match up with the players currently leading in your betting pool.

3 Watch the games

You can't be sure which players will win unless you watch them play. You should also pay attention to how they interact with each other and their coaches because these are essential characteristics of a good team player. This will ensure you know who's playing well and who's faring poorly.



Players who've been on fire lately will likely get more points in the voting process than players who've been struggling, such as those who've been injured for part of the season.

Conclusion

Brownlow Medal betting is one of the most fun and exciting betting opportunities to take place each year if you're an Australian Rules Football fan.



But, it can also be a bit confusing, even overwhelming at some point, if you're not familiar with how it works and you're drowning in all the information you've excavated online.



Hopefully, this guide will help build your confidence and ability to place a successful Brownlow Medal bet.