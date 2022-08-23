Reviewing past NRL grand final results

Reviewing past NRL grand final results

This article is in partnership with Ladbrokes.



There have been many different outcomes in the last ten years of NRL grand finals. Looking back at the previous NRL grand finals, there have been back-to-back wins, drought-breaking wins, and one-sided demolitions. These are just a few of the NRL grand final records that have been set over the past ten years.

Most wins

This tie is a tie between the Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters. They saluted three times each from 2011 to 2020. After their salary cap violations in 2007, 2009, and 2007, the Storm won their first Premiership. Cameron Smith and Billy Slater led them.



They did it again in 2017, as their careers of aging stars began to wind down, before finishing the decade with a final Premiership. This was a great era for Melbourne's only club.

In 2013, the Roosters won their first victory of the decade against the Sea Eagles in front of 81.491 fans. This was only their second Premiership since 1975.



They failed to make it into the following four Preliminary finals, but they did in 2018, winning the finals series and gaining the second flag of the decade. They won the following year with another, defeating the Raiders in an extraordinarily tight and low-scoring grand final.

Highest score

The Storm once again wins this award. In 2017, they had the highest grand final score and second in the century. Manly's 40-0 win in 2008 was the Storm's highest. The score for 2017 was 34-6, with Melbourne destroying the Cowboys from pillar-to-post over the eighty minutes.

They took an 18-0 lead into halftime with three converted tries. In the second stanza, they didn't let up. The Cowboys had an early try, but they could close the gap slightly. However, the Storm scored three tries within ten minutes to secure a dominant Grand Final victory.

Next closest game

Anybody following the NRL will instantly know which grand final was closest. The 2015 decider was the closest and is still the only grand final to be decided by the Golden Point in league history.



In the 17-16 win against the Broncos, the North Queensland Cowboys won their first Premiership. Johnathan Thurston, the Cowboys star, was awarded the Clive Churchill Medal for the best field in a match considered one of the essential grand finals ever.

Thurston had an opportunity to stop the game from going into extra time with a conversion attempt after a late, game-tying attempt. But his shot from the pitch's edge was blocked by the upright. Thurston was able to repay his faithful in just a few minutes. After Ben Hunt had dropped the Cowboys' kickoff, Thurston scored a field goal on the fifth tackle for a memorable victory.

It has been a fun decade for the NRL. Many grand finals were big successes. It was a ten-year period dominated by Storm and Roosters. If the 2021 NRL Premiership chances are any indication, those teams could win more silverware in the years ahead.